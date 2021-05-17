Winter weather moves back into Montana late this week

Today's Forecast:Warm conditions will be in place for Monday with highs near 80° with a light wind out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Expect clear skies through the afternoon with an isolated chance of a few passing showers in southern Gallatin, Madison, and Beaverhead counties late in the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 79; Low: 46. Plenty of sunshine and mild conditions for your Monday as highs work back into the upper 70s with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 78; Low: 42. Expect mostly sunny skies and calm wind for most of the afternoon as our daytime temperatures continue to climb into the upper 70s.

DILLON: High: 78; Low: 44. Mostly sunny with a westerly wind between 5-10 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 72; Low: 34. Mostly sunny with a light westerly wind. There is an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

SNOW BACK IN THE FORECAST: A significant weather system is moving in late on Wednesday which will bring rain and snow back to the region. There are already winter storm watches out along the northern and southern Rocky Mountain Front starting Wednesday evening through noon Saturday. Most of the heavy accumulation of snow will be at or above pass level in these areas, but there is a good chance that we could see some minor accumulations in valleys in southwest Montana Thursday night through Saturday morning. Some models are indicating between 1”-3” in the Bozeman area and 3”-7” near Butte. Keep in mind that the models are still several days out, and the ground is very warm, so getting accumulations of that magnitude is not guaranteed, but certainly possible. We will continue to monitor the latest data coming in and update the forecast as that information is available.

