Winter weather returns for the weekend

Winter weather moves in.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:37:45-04

Today's Forecast: While warm temperatures are in place for your Friday, we are tracking a cold front that will shift our weather pattern back to a much colder an wetter pattern that includes rain and snow through the middle of the week.

BOZEMAN: High: 70; Low: 30. Sunny early with afternoon clouds. Winds will pick up to between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 at times. Look for light rain changing to snow by early Saturday with light accumulation possible

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 25. Afternoon clouds will bring scattered showers after sunset that will include rain changing to snow overnight.

DILLON: High: 74; Low: 29 Breezy and mild for the afternoon. Clouds will roll in late in the day with a possibility of light overnight snow developing with little if any accumulation expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 59; Low: 26. Mild afternoon with late-day clouds and the possibility of light snow developing overnight.

