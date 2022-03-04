Winter weather returns through mid March

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably mild weather is ending Friday afternoon and temperatures will continue to trend colder than normal through the middle of the month.

Increasing moisture and cooler air will bring snow to most of SW Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon with scattered bands of snow possible Sunday into Monday.

Snow accumulations will be highly varied but enough snow to produce wintry travel conditions both for lower valleys and especially for mountain passes.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for most of SW Monana east of the divide through noon Saturday.

Valley snow 1”-4” with up to 6” for most mountain passes is possible Friday night into Saturday.

Another shot of Arctic air is coming beginning Wednesday with more snow and turning much colder with below zero morning lows later next week.