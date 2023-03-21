Winterlike weather to continue through next week

BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is digging along the west coast producing widespread colder than normal temperatures from Montana to California.

A strong area of Low-pressure will spin slowly into southern California and begin to move into the central and southern Rockies by Wednesday into Thursday with some of that storm energy lifting to the North and creating some more scattered snow showers over SW Montana Thursday night into Friday.

Areas of light snow could also persist into the upcoming weekend with the best chance for accumulations over area mountains and passes.

6 to 10 outlooks call for more of the same into most of next week with below normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation.