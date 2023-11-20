Wintry blast from Canada coming Thursday

BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure will produce a fairly quiet weather pattern through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slightly above normal through Wednesday.

A pattern change arrives Wednesday night as a strong Canadian cold front drop down through the state producing increasing surface wind, much colder temperatures, and widespread areas of snow.

Lower valleys could see rain Wednesday night and that will change to snow by Thursday morning. This could bring very icy road conditions to SW Montana.

Right now, there are no winter weather highlights with this pattern change but look for watches, advisories or warnings to be issued in the next day or two.

Forecast models have been consistently showing 2”-4” or up to 4”-6” of valley snow is possible Thursday.