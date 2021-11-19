Wintry travel conditions Friday night into Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is sitting over west central Montana Friday afternoon producing areas of lower valley rain or snow and areas of light snow for mountain passes. Moisture is also pushing up against the MT/ID state line with snow from Big Hole Pass to Monida Pass and over into the West Yellowstone area.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up through 5 am Saturday west of the divide from Butte to Missoula.

kbzk

Snow accumulations around 1” to 3” are possible along with wet roads turning icy this evening into Saturday morning.

Plan on wintry travel conditions tonight through Saturday morning if you are traveling to the Cat vs Griz game in Missoula. A little extra travel time and watch for ice.

The disturbance over the region Friday afternoon will drift to the SE and exit the region by Saturday morning. The general forecast for the Cat – Griz game in Missoula is cloudy, cool, and windy. Wind could be the biggest factor in the game. Afternoon surface wind out of the SW around 15 to 25 mph in Missoula with gusts at times up to 30 mph.

kbzk

The rest of the weekend will be mostly dry and temperatures slowly moderating to above normal levels by Sunday and Monday before the next cold front arrives on Tuesday of next week.