Wintry travel to impact Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes

Posted at 1:05 PM, Dec 06, 2021
BOZEMAN – Finally back more typical weather for early December, colder with scattered snow showers.

There will be areas of mostly light valley snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning with moderate snow at times for most mountain passes locally in SW Montana.

Be prepared for possible slow-go travel conditions for Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Another cold front will arrive Wednesday and again another shot of mostly snow will develop Wednesday afternoon and turning colder by Thursday and Friday.

