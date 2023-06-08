When will the wildfire smoke clear out, and where will it go next?

Air quality alerts are being issued for the second day in a row along the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast U.S. as a blanket of smoke covers cities and towns, creating health concerns for millions.

The smoke, caused by hundreds of wildfires burning out of control in Quebec and Nova Scotia, Canada, forced baseball games and Broadway shows to be canceled. Schools up and down the Eastern Seaboard are closed Thursday, and air traffic at many airports is experiencing flight delays of more than an hour.

Given the anticipated minimal movement of weather systems, it is projected that the smoke will persist until Thursday and potentially extend into the weekend, with the emission of fine particulate matter extending as far as North Carolina and northern Europe.

"Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out," said U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey. "Since the fires are raging — they're really large — they're probably going to continue for weeks. But it's really just going to be all about the wind shift."

As of Thursday morning,the air quality in a significant portion of the Eastern U.S. was classified as "unhealthy," extending "Code Red" air quality alerts for New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; and Indianapolis, where the air quality has reached a "hazardous" level.

While these conditions in the Northeast are expected to improve through Friday, forecasters said the air quality will deteriorate in parts of the Southern U.S., as officials in Georgiawarned residents of the potential for reduced air quality in the northern regions of the state.

Additionally, winds are forecast to push the thick smoke farther south into the Mid-Atlantic, impacting Delaware, Maryland, northern Virginia and D.C. the most Thursday and Friday.

