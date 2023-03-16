Why your plants need plant stands

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Plant stools or stands elevate plants from the floor and provide them with additional light and air circulation — but they can also elevate your home decor, bringing a new design element to any room.

Because plant stands can help bring plants up to eye level, your plants will become more of a feature and focus in your space. The plants themselves can benefit, too: Stands make it easy to move them around the house as needed to get plants closer to windows or other sources of natural light, or give them some fresh air.

Placing plants on stands can also protect them from damage by raising them off the ground. Stands free up floor space, which is especially helpful if you don’t have a lot of room in your home. And they’re a great way to display smaller pots, as they add vertical interest to the space and draw the eye upward.

Plant stands come in various shapes, sizes and materials, making it easy to find one to fit any style or budget. But to make your search a little easier, here are five top-rated plants stands we’ve rounded up in a variety of styles.

This plant stand can add a touch of natural style and charm to your home decor. The stool is made from bamboo wood, giving it an elegant and classic look that fits perfectly in any room. The adjustable, versatile design allows it to accommodate 8- 10- and 12-inch pots. Its lightweight nature also makes it easy to move around, so you can effortlessly create a beautiful display of greenery throughout your home.

These plant stands have 4.5 stars with more than 1,400 ratings. Customers love the quality and easy assembly.

“I ordered two of these and couldn’t be more pleased with them,” wrote one reviewer, who gave the stands five stars. “They are well-made they look beautiful very easy in just a matter minutes to put together. The look of more expensive ones without the ridiculously high cost of them. Also love the adjustment for the width of your pots that fit in them… perfect!”

A few reviewers did say the stands can be a little wobbly, so keep that in mind if you have small children or pets.

Crafted from sturdy wood, these plant stands offer a rustic look that will enhance any area. The mini lightweight wooden stool is the perfect blend of style and function, perfect for displaying anything from small succulent plants to larger statement pieces, and is also easy to move around.

With more than 300 ratings, this stand has 4 stars. Available in dark or warm brown, this plant stool comes in three sizes: 14 centimeters, 17 centimeters and 20 centimeters in diameter. All three sizes are 9 centimeters tall and start at $14.99.

Customers appreciate the wood construction and that no assembly is required. Some were surprised by the small size of these plant stands, so make sure it will work for the pot you have in mind before purchasing.

Crafted with a modern, chic aesthetic, this plant stand adds an elegant and stylish touch to any living room or bedroom. The stand is available in several heights, and the 11-inch diameter stool top can withstand up to 100 pounds. It is suitable for both small spaces as well as larger areas.

This plant stool has 4.7 stars with more than 1,700 ratings. Customers like the minimalistic design and say it is straightforward to put together.

“This is so cute and very sturdy,” wrote a reviewer who shared a photo. “I have a snake plant in a basket on it. Love the way it looks. Took like 30 seconds to screw in the legs.”

These plant stands are available in black, white and brown, with sizes ranging from 8.9 inches high to 20.5 inches high. Prices start at $16.99.

This mid-century modern style stand is stylish and elegant, making it a great addition to any space. Crafted from durable beech wood, this plant stand is durable and reliable and can be used with a range of different-size pots for easy customization. The light stature makes it easy to move around, and the feet have anti-slip pads that provide added stability and prevent scratching on floors or other surfaces.

This plant stand, $20.99, is available in brown, dark brown and natural wood. With 4.7 stars and more than 1,700 ratings, it’s an affordable and sturdy option for your favorite plant.

A set of plant stands is perfect for displaying outdoor and indoor plants. Constructed from heavy-duty metal, these plant stands are durable, rust-proof and long-lasting. Perfect for all kinds of weather, the solid construction of these accessories ensures that your plants stay safe and secure.

The stools have 4.6 stars with nearly 600 ratings. Customers love the different sizes and say the plant stands are a great deal. They also like that you can use them outside.

“Durable metal that will hold up in any weather,” a reviewer wrote. “I’m using 1 indoors and the other 4 will be outdoors and adds a nice touch to the plant.”

With their decorative design and classic color options, this set of five metal plant stands, currently discounted to $25.99, is an excellent value.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.