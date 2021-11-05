Widespread power outage along Hi-Line

GREAT FALLS — Thousand of people are without power along the Hi-Line this Thursday evening.

We began receiving reports on the KRTV Facebook page of the widespread outage just before 9 p.m.



Lights off in Rocky Boy, Havre, Hays

Power is out from Glasgow to Havre and all the towns north of them

The NorthWestern Energy website outage map shows that the power outage spreads from near Joplin all the way to near Nashua, affecting many communities along the 200+mile stretch that includes Havre, Glasgow, and Fort Belknap. Power is also out in the town of Big Sandy.

The outage map indicates that the estimated repair time will be 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the outage.

We will update you if we get more information.