Woman dies following Columbia Falls crash

COLUMBIA FALLS — A woman died early Thursday morning following a crash in Columbia Falls.

Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters says an officer on patrol discovered a single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight at the intersection of US Highway 2 West and Nucleus Avenue

The driver — who was the only person in the vehicle — was found dead in the vehicle from injuries she suffered in the crash.

The victim was a 26-year-old woman with an Idaho driver’s license, according to a news release.

Chief Peters says speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash which remains under investigation.

The victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of family and friends.