Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash just west of Lewistown in Fergus County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

The woman was reportedly driving a Buick LaCrosse, and the other vehicle, driven b a 22-year old man, was a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The MHP says that the woman made a left turn from a parking lot on to US Highway 87.

The pickup truck struck the Buick on the driver's side; the Buick then caught fire and burned.

The woman died at the scene; the MHP does not yet know if the woman died from the impact or the fire. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.

According to the MHP, speed and impaired driving were not factors in the crash; the report does not indicate whether either driver was wearing a seatbelt.

This is the fifth person to die in a crash in north-central Montana in recent days; click here for more information .

We will update you if we get more details.