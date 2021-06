MISSOULA — One person has died following a motorcycle crash that happened earlier this month on Interstate 90 west of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened on I-90 West near mile marker 47 west of Superior on June 12 when a motorcycle carrying two went into a ditch.

A 35-year-old woman from Spokane who was taken to Saint Patrick Hospital following the accident passed away on Saturday.

MHP reports neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.