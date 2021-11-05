Woman reported missing in Missoula County

MISSOULA — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued for a woman who has been reported missing from Lolo.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about 19-year-old Elisabeth Salazar who left a residence in Lolo on Tuesday with only her laptop.

Elisabeth is described as being 5'1" tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Elisabeth was last heard from on Tuesday at 2 p.m. via Facebook messenger.

There is concern for her safety and wellbeing, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information about Elisabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 728-0911 or call 911.