13 people die, 50 others hospitalized in Kuwait after drinking methanol-tainted alcohol

At least 13 people have died and 50 others required medical treatment after being poisoned by methanol-tainted alcoholic drinks in Kuwait, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

51 of the victims required urgent kidney dialysis, 31 patients received artificial ventilation, and 21 victims suffered permanent blindness or visual impairment as a result, according to the Kuwait Ministry of Health.

All of the victims were Asian nationals, officials said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | 7 foreign tourists hospitalized in Fiji were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs, officials say

The incident is under investigation.

The Middle Eastern country banned alcohol consumption in the 60s before later criminalizing it, resulting in the illegal production of beverages in an unregulated environment.

Unlike some of the countries in the region, there are no exceptions to the alcohol ban for tourists or non-Muslims.

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol or wood alcohol, is a highly toxic industrial chemical that is colorless but has a distinct odor. It's often illegally used as a substitute for ethanol in alcoholic drinks.