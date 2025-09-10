Poland briefly closes airports, scrambles defenses after Russian drones appear in Polish airspace

Poland's defense ministry says Russian drones appeared in Polish airspace early on Wednesday morning, drawing a response from Polish aircraft and other defenses and causing the temporary closure of some Polish airports.

Scripps News has not yet independently verified the reports.

According to social media messages from Poland's Operational Command of the Armed Forces, Polish aircraft and ground defenses responded to the presence of Russian drones, which it believed to be involved in an attack on Ukraine.

"These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened region," the agency wrote.

A further message clarified that the threat has since ended and Polish defenses have returned to a normal state of readiness.

Operowanie wojskowego lotnictwa w polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej zostało zakończone w związku zaprzestaniem uderzeń lotnictwa dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej na Ukrainę.



Uruchomione naziemne systemy obrony powietrznej i rozpoznania radiolokacyjnego powróciły do… pic.twitter.com/KvfNw3TPxd — Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) December 25, 2024

It was not immediately clear how many drones or aircraft were involved in the incident, or whether any aircraft were downed.

Poland shares a border with Belarus — a Russian ally — and with Ukraine.

The incident comes as Russia has intensified its air campaign against Ukraine, recently setting multiple new records for the largest aerial assaults of the war so far.

Data compiled by the Institute for the Study of War shows that Russia's attacks on Ukraine have surged to repeated new highs since the summit in Anchorage last month. Ukrainian officials and analysts now warn Russia's attacks could soon involve more than 1,000 Shahed-type drones a day.