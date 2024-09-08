Attack near West Bank-Jordan crossing leaves 3 Israeli guards dead

Israeli officials say at least three Israeli security guards have been killed in a shooting at a border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.

The Israeli military said terrorists on the Jordanian side of the Allenby Bridge Crossing opened fire on the guards, before the gunman were "neutralized." All border crossings between the two territories have now been shut down until further notice.

Jordanian workers who were in the area at the time of the attack have reportedly been taken in by Israeli authorities for questioning. It remains unclear whether those workers have been released.

Jordanian officials say they are investigating the attack, which has threatened a 30-year peace agreement between the two nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, but linked it to his country's ongoing conflict with Iran and its allied militant groups.

This is just the latest act of violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It comes days after an American woman protesting against Israeli settlements in the area was reportedly shot and killed by Israeli troops.

The White House said it was "deeply disturbed" by the incident and urged the Israeli government to launch an investigation.