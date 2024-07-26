Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A readout of their conversation provided by the Trump campaign says Netanyahu thanked the former president "for working to promote stability in the region" while he was in office.

The campaign said Trump also "expressed his solidarity with Israel," which has been engaged in a war with Hamas in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attack that left more than a thousand Israelis dead and hundreds taken hostage.

RELATED STORY | Netanyahu to Congress: 'America and Israel must stand together'

Netanyahu's visit with Trump came just one day after he met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said President Biden used the meeting to reiterate his calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the return of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. White House representatives said a potential deal was in the closing stages.

For her part, Harris said she had a “frank and constructive meeting” with Netanyahu. She said she supports Israel's right to defend itself, but said "how it does so matters.”

Earlier this week, Netanyahu addressed Congress, seeking to boost support for Israel while also criticizing those who have protested the country's actions, calling them "Iran's useful idiots."

RELATED STORY | Demonstrators on Capitol Hill arrested while protesting US support for Israel