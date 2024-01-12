You and your pup can snuggle together in Sam’s Club’s new human-sized dog bed

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to cuddle more with your four-legged friend, Sam’s Club is selling a giant bed big enough for the both of you.

The new Fond + Found Large Cozy Plush Pet Bed for Humans measures 5.6 feet by 3.1 feet, making it large enough for a human and a dog. (Of course, you can also lounge or sleep on the bed without a furry friend as well.)

The bed is priced at $99.98 and includes a removable and washable cover, a cup holder, a cool gel memory foam base, an oversized pocket for storage and even handles so you can easily move it from room to room or out of the way if you need floor space.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to order the bed, but you can sign up online before placing your order.

A basic membership costs $50 per year and includes perks like bonus offers, same-day delivery and instant savings. A Plus membership is priced at $110 per year and also includes Sam’s Cash, free shipping, free curbside pick-up and early shopping hours.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, a few other brands offer dog beds big enough for humans as well, like Plufl, which is available on Amazon for $350.

The Plufl bed, which the brand calls the original “dog bed for humans,” was launched as a Kickstarter campaign before going viral on social media and appearing on “Shark Tank.”

The bed is made with an orthopedic memory foam base and has a removable, anti-microbial and machine-washable faux fur cover. The design, which cradles you in a natural fetal position, is meant to create a sense of security for you or your dog, which can help provide relief of symptoms of ADHD, stress and anxiety.

Will you be ordering a giant dog bed for you and your pup to cuddle in?

