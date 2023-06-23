You can get paid $2,500 to snack at work as a ‘Snacktivity Director’

If you like to fill your long days at work by snacking on your favorite treats, there’s a new temporary “job” opportunity you may want to apply for.

The Hillshire Snacking brand is looking for three people to be named Snacktivity Directors. Those chosen will get $2,500 cash, a Hillshire Snacking-stocked fridge and even more snacks (25 boxes with 12 snacks per box) to take to work and share with co-workers during a hosted snack hour.

Along with the most obvious perk (eating snacks), the Snacktivity Directors will work with Hillshire to create “Snacktivity Plans,” which the brand says on its website involves assisting “in the development of workday snacking tips and tricks.” You’ll be asked to snack throughout the workday and should be willing to talk about the experience. Virtual meetings are involved.

Here’s the brand’s TikTok video announcing the position:

click link in bio to participate for a chance to earn $2,500! @hillshiresnacking Are you a Hillshire Snacking enthusiast who’s interested in helping others elevate their workday snack game? If your answer is Oh, Hill Yeahclick link in bio to participate for a chance to earn $2,500! â™¬ original sound – Hillshire Snacking

To qualify, you must have a love for snacks and a desire to help your “peers across the country embrace their inner snackers,” as the press release says. You get bonus points if your snacking involves Hillshire Snacking snack packs. A passion for food and culture helps as well.

You’ll need to be available to snack and fulfill any other Snacktivity Director duties for six weeks from early July through mid-August. Hillshire says you must also have permission from your company to participate.

To apply, head to Hillshire’s website to fill in basic information and submit a video explaining why you should be chosen as a Snacktivity Director. Share your current snack habits and tell the company how you can “elevate snacking by eating Hillshire Snacking small plates.”

There is no purchase necessary, but you must be at least 18 years old to apply. You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 4 to submit your video. View terms and conditions here.

While you do not have to purchase any Hillshire products or eat them in your video, you may want to consider it. This could up your chances of being chosen. Consider Hillshire Snacking small plates, which can be found at grocery stores nationwide and have ingredients like meat, cheese and cracker-like crisp toasted rounds.

Do you think you have what it takes to be one of Hillshire Snacking brand’s Snacktivity Directors?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.