Young woman dies in crash in Carter County

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old woman from Baker died in a one-car crash in Carter County on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north at about 4 p.m. on Highway 7 near mile marker 12 when the vehicle "lost position" on the road.

The car then hit the bridge deck and went off the right side of the road.

The car overturned, and the woman was thrown from the car by the force of the crash, and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP says that neither excessive speed nor impaired driving are suspected.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.