ZZ Top coming to Missoula

Lionel Cironneau/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Left to right,Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard of American blues rock trio, ZZ Top, perform during their open-air concert, in front of The Prince's Palace of Monaco, Monday, July 5, 2010, in Monaco.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)
ZZ Top
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 10, 2021
MISSOULA — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top will perform live at the KettleHouse Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Limited Logjam Presents presale tickets for ZZ Top will be available online only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Top Hat, online, or by phone at (800) 514-3849.

General Admission standing pit tickets, reserved stadium seating tickets and general admission lawn tickets are available.

All ages are welcome. Shuttle and parking tickets for this event are also available for advance purchase here. All ages are welcome.

Tickets for the KettleHouse Amphitheater’s 2021 Summer Concert season are on sale and available for purchase online, or by calling 1 (800) 514-3849.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Top Hat box office which is currently open on Fridays only between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

