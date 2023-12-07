2 aircrafts clip wings at Chicago airport, prompting FAA investigation

Two regional aircraft clipped wings Tuesday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, officials said.

The FAA said the wingtips of GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 made contact at about 7 p.m. as both were waiting for gate space at O'Hare.

The two aircraft then "taxied safely to the terminals, where passengers exited normally," the FAA said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, FAA spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt said.

WBBM-TV in Chicago reported that the SkyWest flight had arrived from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, while the GoJet flight came from Richmond, Virginia.

GoJet said Wednesday in a statement that its aircraft was "parked waiting for a gate" at O'Hare when its wing was clipped by "another aircraft operator." It said no injuries were reported and maintenance was inspecting the aircraft for damage.

SkyWest said its flight was operating as United Express and maintenance staff were still inspecting the aircraft. It said Wednesday that the contact between the two planes occurred as the SkyWest aircraft was making a "slow taxi to the gate" and no injuries were reported.

