Bomb threats received at Montana schools, investigation continues

A threatening email was reportedly sent to several schools across Montana, claiming that bombs were planted in school buildings, including schools in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a press release that impacted schools in the county include Whitehall High School, Jefferson High School, and Montana City School.

The Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep of all school facilities, and no suspicious devices were found. Sheriff Grimsrud said his office will continue to investigate with the Montana Department of Justice and the FBI.

In Bozeman, Casey Bertram, superintendent of Bozeman Schools wrote in a press release that law enforcement has informed them that the threat doesn't appear to be credible, and classes will be held as normal.

There is no update from Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement or the Butte School District at this time.

We will update you as we get more information.

