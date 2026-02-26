From scout team to starring role, Jed Miller reflects on Montana State basketball career ahead of senior night

BOZEMAN — When Jed Miller's basketball career at Montana State began, he was more of a scout team/practice player. He played a total of 15 minutes in Big Sky Conference play in his first year.

Now a senior, Miller has worked his way into a starting role and became the leader of this Bobcat team.

Despite not seeing the floor much in his first couple of seasons, Miller credits his teammates and coaches for helping him through the tough process of adjustment that most young players go through.

Jed Miller reflects on Montana State basketball career ahead of senior night

And most importantly, he maintained his belief in himself through it all.

"It's just important to know that you didn't make it to this level for no reason," Miller said. "You were a talented player and you got recruited for that reason. ... Tell yourself that and stay as confident as you can knowing your time is going to come."

Bobcat head coach Matt Logie took over for the Bobcats the spring after Miller’s first year.

He’s been able to watch Miller’s growth over time.

"To go from a practice player/scout team guy to a role player to a regular contributor and then jump into an all-conference level sphere of influence that he has this year is a really difficult thing to do," Logie said. "But the guys that do it are the ones that are everyday guys. It doesn't surprise me that a guy like Jed can see that visualization come true with the work that he's put in and the way he stuck to the process."

One skill that Miller has worked on implementing in his game this season is his ability to crash the offensive boards.

Logie said that's one area the team focused on improving in the offseason.

"Jed really took to it like glue," Logie said.

Miller prides himself on this improvement.

"I think it's super demoralizing when the other team sees someone like me go grab a rebound," he said with a smile. "I keep that chip on my shoulder."

"He's right," Logie agreed. "When a guard goes in there and gives your team an extra possession or steals a layup it is demoralizing and it's an energizer for our team. Jed's knack for the basketball, his tenacity, has been infectious for our team."

Miller laughed when asked what his freshman year self would say if he was standing in front of his senior year self now.

"He'd be pretty proud," Miller said. "He's come a long way, for sure, and I don't know if he ever saw this level of success coming. But he knew that if he stuck to the process and kept doing things the way they're supposed to be done that it would reward him."

Logie describes Miller as a special guy, and knows the team will miss having him in Bobcat blue and gold once the season is over.

"He has exemplified the word attitude and our core values as a basketball program," Logie said. "(He's) someone that you can trust, somebody that really loves what they're a part of. He's very committed to it, but yet wants to serve other people."

And Miller has a message for those who have supported him in his time at Montana State.

"Thank you to the Bobcat community," Miller said. "It's been an amazing four years."

He also has a message for anyone considering putting on that Bobcat blue and gold.

"If there's anyone who has any interest in coming here, I promise you won't regret it." Miller said.

And Logie feels Miller has left a lasting impact on this program and the community.

"I'm going to miss the example that he's brought walking out that vision for our basketball family," Logie said. "But he's left a legacy that he can certainly be proud of and will continue to build off of."

Miller will be honored at Montana State's game against Portland State on Thursday alongside his senior Bobcat teammates.