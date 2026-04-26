BOZEMAN — The Sonny Holland scrimmage marked the end of Montana State's spring season, as the team split in two to play each other in front of fans at Bobcat Stadium. The Gold team beat the White team, 30-14.

Before the game began, last year's team received its national championship rings.

“It was great to recognize the ’25 team and get our rings out,” sixth-year coach Brent Vigen stated in an MSU press release. “Getting that turnaround so today could be part celebration and certainly part spring game was the intent back in January, and I appreciate our equipment manager Justin Jessop for coordinating that.”

Watch the video here:

Montana State wraps up spring football season with Sonny Holland scrimmage

Quarterback Justin Lamson led the Gold team on Saturday, and a handoff to running back Jared White helped Gold take the lead early.

In the second quarter, Grant Vigen lateraled to wide receiver Parker Mady who then threw down the field to Nick Seymour for the touchdown, as the White team pulled within seven points.

While the Gold team finished on top, both teams showed just how much the team as a whole has grown from Day 1 of spring ball to the final scrimmage.

Montana State fans have a lot to look forward to when football resumes in the fall. The Bobcats open the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Utah Tech.

(Scoring and stats provided by MSU)

Scoring summary

GOLD – Jared White 4 run (Michael Rubich kick), 7-0

GOLD – Carter Curnow 40 pass from Justin Lamson (Michael Rubich kick), 14-0

WHITE – Nick Seymour 50 pass from Parker Mady (Myles Sansted kick), 14-7

GOLD – Justin Lamson 4 run (Michael Rubich kick), 21-7

GOLD – Dane Steel 4 pass from Justin Lamson (Michael Rubich kick), 28-7

GOLD – Safety (holding in end zone), 30-7

WHITE – Luke Smith 2 pass from Grant Vigen (Myles Sansted kick), 30-14

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Colson Coon 13-48-0, Jared White 16-68-1, Justin Lamson 7-43-1, Cale Breslin 6-40-0, River Warren 4-6-0, Malachi Claunch 2-7-0, Carter Dahlke 1-33-0.

PASSING: Justin Lamson 19-22-0, 192, 2; River Warren 11-15-1, 62, 0; Grant Vigen 8-12-0, 98, 0; Parker Mady 1-1-0, 50, 1.

RECEIVING: Carter Cocke 5-46-0, Jabez Woods 5-55-0, Dane Steel 4-27-1, Carter Curnow 3-54-0, George Helms 3-20-0, Jared White 2-2-0, Jordan Reed 2-38-0, Nick Seymour 2-50-1, Luke Smith 2-20-1, Cale Breslin 2-11-0, Malachi Claunch 2-0-0, Parker Mady 2-54-0, Colson Coon 1-8-0, Adam Jones 1-8-0, Carter Dahlke 1-8-0, Tommy Springman 1-11-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: Vinnie Souza 1.

SACKS: Dominic Solano 3, Zac Waible 1, Jake Vigen 1.

