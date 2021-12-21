Colorado State to hire Montana State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks for same position

BOZEMAN — In one year at Montana State as a part of first-year head coach Brent Vigen's staff, defensive coordinator Freddie Banks has put a defense on the field that gave them a chance to win every game. The Bobcats allowed the second fewest points per game in the FCS.

With success comes recognition. First reported by Football Scoop, multiple sources confirmed to MTN Sports that Banks will be departing the Bobcats program after their FCS National Championship appearance on Jan. 8 for the same position at the FBS level with Colorado State.

He will team back up with Jay Norvell who was hired as CSU's head coach two weeks ago. Banks was the cornerbacks coach for Norvell at Nevada in 2020 before coming to Bozeman.

The Montana State defense is ranked No. 24 in the nation in passing yards allowed No. 13 in rushing yards allowed. His defense is a key reason why the Bobcats find themselves in the national championship game against North Dakota State.