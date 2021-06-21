Foo Fighters show marks return of concerts at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, N.Y. — In another sign that the U.S. is returning to a sense of normalcy, Madison Square Garden hosted its first full-capacity show since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Foo Fighters played at the iconic New York City venue to a fully vaccinated crowd on Sunday.

The show marked the venue’s first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the arena.

Frontman Dave Grohl kicked off the show with the song “Times Like These” and during a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” the rock band was joined by a surprise guest – comedian Dave Chappelle.

Throughout the concert, CNN reports that Grohl asked the crowd, “Did you miss it?”

After the show, the band took to Twitter to thank The Garden. They said it was a night they’ll never forget and that the crowd was the loudest the venue has ever seen.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” said Grohl in a statement before the concert.