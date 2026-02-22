Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

District 12C: West Yellowstone girls, Manhattan Christian boys win titles

CHURCHILL — Both District 12C championship matchups remained within a few possessions.

First for the girls was Shields Valley and West Yellowstone. Ari Spence got the Wolverines on the board first with a layup, but Shields Valley's Nicki Swandal quickly answered with a 3-pointer.

The game remained close throughout, but Spence's 29-point performance helped the Wolverines pull away late for a 58-45 win.

On the boys side, the close-game storyline remained the same, with West Yellowstone leading for the majority of minutes.

The Wolverines opened on a 5-0 run with a 3-pointer and fast-break layup by Noah Flores.

Manhattan Christian's Andrew Kimm answered with a layup to keep the game within a possession.

Kimm finished with a team-high 19 points as the Eagles claimed a 49-42 win on their home floor.

