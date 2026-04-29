Gallatin baseball remains only unbeaten Class AA team after doubleheader sweep of Belgrade

BELGRADE — Gallatin entered Tuesday's doubleheader against Belgrade as the only undefeated team left in Class AA baseball.

The Raptors' perfect season remained after 6-2 and 10-2 wins over the Panthers, both in seven innings.

Watch the highlights here:

Gallatin remains only unbeaten AA team after doubleheader wins over Belgrade

In Game 1, Gallatin finished with nine hits, four RBIs and five walks. Belgrade had three hits, two RBIs and three walks.

In Game 2, Gallatin had 14 hits, nine RBIs and five walks. Belgrade finished with 11 hits, two RBIs and one walk.

Next, Gallatin will host Billings West on Thursday and Belgrade will travel to face Bozeman on Saturday.