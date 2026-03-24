Family questions MHP account of hit-and-run crash death in Glacier County

Family members are pushing back on parts of the official account of the death of a man who was hit by a pickup truck in Glacier County on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The crash happened at around 4:15 am on Boundary Street in Browning.

Brianna Juneau reports from Browning - watch the video:

Family disputes MHP account of hit-and-run crash death in Glacier County

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 41-year-old Browning man was laying down in the road when he was hit by a pickup truck allegedly going around 100 miles per hour.

From the MHP crash report: "A pick-up truck struck a pedestrian who was laying in the eastbound lane. The pedestrian was found deceased upon arrival of first responders. The pick-up truck failed to remain on scene."

The man died at the scene, and authorities have not yet released his name.

Authorities say the driver of the truck did not remain at the scene. The report does not indicate whether the driver has been identified, and the investigation continues.

Family members are pushing back on parts of the official account, saying it does not reflect what they believed happened to their loved one in his final moments.

“He was a funny guy. If anybody knew him, he was a comical guy. And he said he was enjoying and having fun. He loved his life,” explained Rachelle DeRoche, a family member.

Relatives say the man, identified by family as Adrien, was on his usual route that morning, walking to his trailer after stopping at the Exxon gas station down the road.

Family Photos

“They said he was laying in the street, but he wouldn’t do that,” said his sister, Karleeta Mountain Chief. “He was crossing the crosswalk; he would never do nothing like that.”

The family also alleges that the driver who hit him may have been intoxicated, though that has not been confirmed by authorities.

They say the most frustrating part is that they believe the words imply blame being put onto him for his death.

“It's like he’s the one to blame for that. Like, he purposely did that and he would never do that,” DeRoche said.

As they grieve, the family says they are focused on honoring Adrien’s memory and seeking accountability.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Mountain Chief said. “Justice is being dealt with for my brother. All we have is his memories now.”

MTN News has contacted the MHP to find out how the agency determined that Adrien was laying in the street - such as witnesses, surveillance video, evidence at the scene - but have not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.

