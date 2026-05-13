High-speed chase in Helena connected to armed robberies in Bozeman

HELENA — Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase through Helena that police say began with armed robberies and a stolen vehicle in the Bozeman area.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV with Gallatin County plates. The trooper was assisting Butte Police in identifying a vehicle that had been reported to them as suspicious or as being involved in a crime. Around 11:30 a.m., police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

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According to charging documents, Brandon Verge was driving the vehicle with two other passengers. When police tried to stop the vehicle, Verge fled.

The trooper reportedly responded to I-15 and attempted to catch up with Verge. One of the passengers had a GPS monitor bracelet issued by probation and parole, and the trooper was receiving updates on the trio's location.

As the chase passed Boulder, troopers from Helena set up to intercept the Mercedes.

Troopers saw the suspect vehicle near Helena a short time later and initiated a chase on I-15 Northbound, with speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The suspect vehicle got off at the Cedar Street exit, and the chase continued to the intersection of Masonic Home Road and Glass Drive, where an MHP trooper was able to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, resulting in a rollover crash.

According to court documents, during the chase, the SUV reached speeds over 120 mph on North Harris Street, and Verge crossed into oncoming traffic and nearly struck another car head-on.

The truck finally stopped on Joslyn Street. Verge and two other people jumped out and fled on foot before officers chased them down.

Investigators say Verge confessed to driving the stolen truck and to committing the two armed robberies in Bozeman and Belgrade.

Verge was charged with fleeing or eluding a peace officer, and 2 charges of criminal endangerment, all felonies.

Charging documents also state that Manhattan Police will charge for the stolen vehicle; Bozeman Police will charge for the armed robberies.

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