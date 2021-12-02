Montana State Bobcats linebacker Troy Andersen accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

BOZEMAN — Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen has earned yet another big achievement. He's headed to Las Vegas in February.

The Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year accepted an invite to the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl that takes place on Thursday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Andersen has been a force to be reckoned with for the Cats defense this season. Shifting to the mike linebacker position, he had 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and two interceptions.

The senior linebacker is also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan award, which will be handed out on January 7. The award goes to the best defensive player in all the FCS.

