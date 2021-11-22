Watch

Actions

Montana Western football falls to No. 1 Lindsey Wilson in opening round

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:03:05-05

COLUMBIA, Ky. — The defending national champions lived up to their top-seeded billing on Sunday.

Senior quarterback Cameron Dukes rushed for three scores and threw a pair of touchdown passes as No. 1 Lindsey Wilson piled up 539 yards of offense and rolled past No. 16 Montana Western 48-21 in the first round of the NAIA playoffs in a game that was pushed back a day due to travel delays.

The Bulldogs, playing in their first postseason game since 2002, end their season at 8-4 overall.

Western quarterback Jon Jund threw two touchdown passes to Nate Simkins, and Jamison Hermanson racked up 101 receiving yards.

The Bulldogs scored first on a 34-yard field goal from Jon Mears to cap off the opening drive of the game. The Blue Raiders then responded with 20 unanswered points to take a 20-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Jund then scored on a 7-yard keeper to trim Lindsey Wilson's lead to 20-9, but Cameron Dukes then scored on a 9-yard run and 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel Warren to give Lindsey Wilson a 34-9 halftime lead.

With 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, Jund connected with Simkins for a 5-yard touchdown. But Lindsey Wilson against responded with a pair of unanswered scores — a 4-yard touchdown run from Jaylen Boyd and Dukes' final touchdown run — to grab a 48-15 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Raiders' defense held the Bulldogs to 219 yards of offense and allowed Western to convert just 1-of-12 third down attempts.

Lindsey Wilson will now host No. 12 Keiser (Fla.) in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader