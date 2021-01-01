Luke Shelton

Luke Shelton joined the MontanaSports.com team in November 2020 after spending the past five years in print journalism. Luke originally came to Butte in 2017 where he worked as a sports reporter for the Montana Standard before being promoted to sports editor. Before that, Luke spent nearly two years with the Billings Gazette where he first worked as a sports clerk while finishing his B.A. in mass communication at Montana State University Billings. Luke was also the editor-in-chief of his university newspaper for his final year of school.

Born in South Korea and adopted and raised in Modesto, California, Luke first came to Montana in 2014 where he spent a summer working as a tour guide for Makoshika State Park in Glendive before heading to Billings to earn his degree. From the sweeping plains of eastern Montana to the breathtaking mountain vistas on this side of the Great Divide, Luke has come to love all regions of this amazing place called Big Sky Country.

Whether in the newspaper or television business, Luke is an eager storyteller. He believes that the best sports features are not ones that necessarily hyper focus on athletic achievements, but on who the person is away from the court or field. The most compelling stories, Luke figures, are the ones that give the viewer a reason to cheer for someone outside of their stat lines.

Away from the newsroom, you can probably find Luke swimming at the YMCA during the winter or biking the many miles of trails that crisscross through Butte in the summer. At home, Luke loves watching football, playing the same two John Denver songs on the piano and guitar, and reading.

If you have a story idea, or are as fond of "Rocky Mountain High" as Luke is, email him at luke.shelton@kxlf.com or follow him on Twitter @shelton_mtn.