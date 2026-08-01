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33-year-old Wise River man killed in July 18 crash near Galen

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted

GALEN — A 33-year-old Wise River man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on July 18, 2026, on Interstate 90 near Galen.

According to a report released by the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving westbound on I90 when his vehicle reportedly drifted off the right side of the road. As the driver overcorrected, the vehicle spun and slid sideways into the median, rolled, and slid across the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 197 eastbound on-ramp. The man was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alcohol, drugs, or speed are not considered factors in the crash, according to MHP.

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