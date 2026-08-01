Fourteen smokejumpers dropped into wildfire near Wisdom

Firefighters are currently battling multiple wildfires across the region.

The Bobcat Lakes Fire is burning about 12 miles east of Wisdom and has grown to an estimated 224 acres. According to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge NF Wildland Fire Information Facebook page, the fire is burning through thick timber and heavy dead fuels and is very active on the north and northeast sides.

14 smokejumpers parachuted into the area last evening. Aircraft and fire engines are also on the scene. More firefighters will arrive today and over the next few days.

A large smoke column will likely be visible from surrounding areas today. Fire managers are asking the public to stay off the Pettengill Creek and Lacey Creek trails for safety.

Crews are making progress on the Edward Creek Fire, which is burning about 14 miles southeast of Anaconda and 6 miles south of Fairmont Hot Springs. That fire is currently held to about 1 acre. Firefighters have cut a line around 75 percent of the fire, and a helicopter is dropping water to cool down hot spots.

The Big Gulch Fire northeast of Butte is now fully contained. Crews have mopped up the hot spots.

A red flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, meaning weather conditions could cause wildfires to start and spread quickly.

According to MTN News Meteorologist Jason Stiff, much of Montana will be under Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories on Saturday, with highs from the upper 90s to close to 110 degrees possible. Most of Montana will also be under Red Flag Warnings all weekend as the heat builds on Saturday, and dry, gusty wind begins blowing on Sunday. Please refrain from burning or causing sparks, and check on the elderly, your kids and pets.

Although we do not want the stronger wind, we will also get a rapid cooling of our hot weather early next week as a large trough of low pressure pushes the dominant ridge over the Rockies further south. Highs will drop a bit on Sunday, but they'll drop much further to below-average levels on Monday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite comfortable for August, with late-week warming.

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