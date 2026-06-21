Anaconda shaken by second bar shooting within a year

ANACONDA - The community of Anaconda is dealing with another shooting at a bar, this time at Carmel’s Sports Bar, Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred just 10 months after four people were killed at another bar just a few blocks away.

Anaconda Law Enforcement has not released much information as of Sunday morning, only to say that one person was shot and a suspect is in custody. They say there is no threat to the public, and law enforcement remains on scene as the investigation continues.

Some residents MTN spoke with, who didn’t want to speak on camera, said they are tired of the senseless shootings going on in their town.

As of Sunday morning, no information has been released on the condition of the victim or the identity of the individual who was arrested.