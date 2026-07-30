Anaconda's Copper Link Trail grand opening postponed for larger celebration of trail network

The Anaconda Trail Society has postponed next week's grand opening celebration for the new Copper Link Trail in Anaconda.

They are working with project partners to plan a larger event that will include the broader Open Lands Plan and highlight progress across Anaconda's growing trail system.

Organizers say they are disappointed to delay the celebration, but are excited to mark the entire trail network.

The Copper Link Trail is currently open and available for public use. Other trails on the north end of town are also open.

The Copper Link Trail in the mountains hugs the south side of town. The more than $100,000 project was partially funded by the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and Superfund restoration money.

The new trail will go well with the recently completed five miles of trails on Stucky Ridge. Project organizers like the proximity of the trails to the town.

Related: New Anaconda trail gives hikers, mountain bikers outdoor option close to home

New Anaconda trail gives hikers, mountain bikers outdoor option close to home

Anaconda has about $2 million in Natural Resources Damage Program dollars dedicated for recreation and expected to fund trails in the future.

The Anaconda Trail Society invites outdoor enthusiasts for the remainder of its Summer Group Events.

July 22nd’s group hike on the Copper Link, co-hosted by Anaconda Outdoor [us.list-manage.com], was an incredible success. We had 32 participants in total and support from Pintler Physical Therapy [us.list-manage.com] helping hydrate those hikers!

Aug 5th: Group MTB ride to 4 Mile Basin is changing locations. We will instead ride the new Tour de Anaconda, looping the new trails recently completed that are awaiting permanent signage.

Aug 19th: Group Gravel ride around Yankee Flats loop

Aug 20th: CDT Hiker’s Night at Pintler’s Portal [us.list-manage.com]

Aug 26th: Group Casual ride around Stumptown Loop.

Organizers will share new event details when they are ready. They thank the community for its support of the Copper Link project.

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