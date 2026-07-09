Billings mother dies after crash; friends honor her as organ donor

BILLINGS — Friends and family are rallying around the loved ones of a Billings mother who died after she was struck by a vehicle in south Billings.

Family members as well as the Yellowstone County coroner, have identified the victim as Mollie Jensen.

According to charging documents, 26-year-old Angelo Michael Oulman is charged with felony negligent vehicular assault. Prosecutors allege Oulman negligently operated an Audi Q5 while under the influence of a dangerous drug when he struck Jensen as she walked along Riverside Road on June 26, causing her serious bodily injury.

Jensen later died from her injuries.

Courtesy, Mary Sanderson

In the days following her death, family members said Jensen chose to become an organ donor. Loved ones gathered at Billings Clinic for an honor walk to recognize her final gift of life to others.

"Mollie was a beloved mother known by many and cherished by all," organizers wrote in a public fundraiser.

Courtesy, Alex Willett

Friends have also created a GoFundMe to support Jensen's 10-year-old daughter, Lillian. Organizers said the money will go directly to her daughter.

Because Jensen has died, prosecutors could seek to amend the charges as the case moves forward. As of Thursday, Oulman was charged with felony negligent vehicular assault.

