Boy dies from injuries following Butte carnival ride mishap

BUTTE - The 13-year-old boy who was injured in the carnival incident in Butte on June 7 has died as a result of the injuries he suffered.
The boy passed away Sunday evening at a hospital in Kalispell, according to a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement media release
The boy's name is not being released at this time pending consultation with his family, the release states.
A memorial outside Orphan Girl Children’s Theater in Butte identifies him as Clayton Phillips.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
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