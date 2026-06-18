BUTTE - Everyone knows about the big library Uptown, but now, you can come to the flat to the Don Peoples Complex where they’re about to cut the ribbon on the library’s new south branch.

Watch the full video below:

Butte library opens new branch on the flat

“We’re really excited. We think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us, and we’re thrilled to make it available again,” Library Director Stef Johnson said.

For years, the library’s south branch was located in the Butte Plaza Mall, but the library had to shut it down last year due to a major construction project at the mall. In March, Butte was able to give the library a room at the Don Peoples Complex right next to Stodden Park.

“The kids go to the pool and come to the library, I’m going to consider that a win,” Johnson said.

The library says the new branch will make it more convenient for people living on the flat.

“Serving a different population, more people living on the flat and better parking,” Branch Manager Adam Kish said.

Library board members are grateful to the city for the space at the Don Peoples Complex.

“This was just like a gift, and Don Peoples, I’m sure, is smiling from Heaven, because he’s all about the people of Butte,” Library Board Member Margi Mansanti said.

The south branch is open Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.