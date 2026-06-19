Butte program makes homes safer for elderly

BUTTE -For some elderly people in Butte just getting around your house can be a challenge. You may need something as simple as a doorknob, or you might need a handlebar for something as simple as getting in and out of your bathtub. And, now Butte has a pilot program that has grant funds and professional contractors willing to do those little projects to make these houses safe.

WATCH: Butte program helps elderly residents stay safe at home

Butte pilot program offers free home modifications to help elderly residents live safely at home

“It makes a big difference to be able to stay in your house without having to depend on somebody to do things for you,” Dianna Porter, 83, said as her Butte home was being worked on.

The Butte Aging at Home Program started earlier this year and provided funding and free labor for those who qualified to make modifications to homes that make it easier for senior citizens to get around. It’s about improving safety.

“DPHHS released a report with 2023 data that showed that Butte-Silver Bow led the entire state in number of emergency calls for fall-related accidents,” Butte Community Development Housing Coordinator Nancy DesRosiers said.

Volunteer workers were replacing a warped door that could not be properly closed.

“It’s a great way to give back to your community. These guys enjoy it, we get together, have a good time, you know, helping people out,” Regional Carpenters Union Representative Joel Worth said.

The program has already served more than a dozen homes out of 129 applicants with the help of grants and local donations. Community Development is hoping to continue to the program if the pilot is successful.

State Sen. Derek Harvey likes what he sees and is considering pushing for a statewide program.

“Our elderly put in their work over the years, they’ve benefited their community for so many years, they deserve a helping hand,” Harvey said.

Porter added, “It’s fantastic in terms of remembering those of us who are older.”