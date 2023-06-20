Authorities ID suspect in killing of neighbors in Kellogg, Idaho

KELLOGG, ID - Authorities have released the name of a man who is suspected of killing four people at an apartment complex in Kellogg, Idaho on Sunday.

Majorjon A. Kaylor, 31, who was initially detained by law enforcement, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary in Shoshone County.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP) it's believed the incident happened after a dispute between neighbors occurred.

KREM-TV in Spokane reports Kaylor appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

MTN News Four people were found dead inside a residence on West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho om June 18, 2023.

Three of the four shooting victims have been identified, according to KREM-TV.

They are Kenneth Guardipee, Kenna Guardipee, and Devin Smith.