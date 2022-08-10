Bozeman man arrested for felony sexual abuse of children

BOZEMAN -- A Bozeman man who claimed to be a Bozeman High School tennis coach appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday, facing a felony sexual abuse of children charge after he reportedly attempted to arrange a meeting with an undercover detective he thought was 13 years old.

Kenneth J. Sheehan, 33, is being held on $100,000 bail.

According to charging documents, in July, a Bozeman Police Department detective created a profile on a popular social networking app, using an undercover persona. The detective used the app which is allegedly frequented by people who prey on children.

On July 20, 2022, the detective was contacted by a person, later identified as Sheehan. When the detective began to communicate with Sheehan, the detective informed Sheehan he was 13 years old. Sheehan reportedly told the detective he was nervous that the man was a cop and that he could get into trouble for talking to the detective.

During a conversation on Snapchat, Sheehan asked for photos and made graphic sexual remarks. Sheehan reportedly asked if a meeting between him and the alleged teen could take place and agreed to meet the detective at a Bozeman city park.

Bozeman Police officers set up at Bozeman Ponds and observed Sheehan drive into the parking lot where he was arrested.

During an interview with the detective, Sheehan reportedly admitted to the conversation with the undercover persona and advised the detective he is a high school tennis coach for Bozeman High School and is often in the presence of teenagers.