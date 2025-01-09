Butte bank robbery suspect appears in court

BUTTE — A Butte man was charged Wednesday morning in connection with Tuesday’s robbery at the Butte Wells Fargo bank.

Charles Burkett, 45, faces a felony count of robbery in Butte Justice Court. He’s accused of demanding money from the teller at the bank at Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and then waiting in the lobby for police to arrive.

Burkett was arrested without incident.

Justice Jimm Kilmer set Burkett’s bond at $250,000 and remanded him to jail. Burkett is also charged with allegedly violating his probation.

