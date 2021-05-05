Details emerge from Tuesday night Butte shooting

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester has released more details from a Tuesday night shooting that left one man injured.

According to a press release, at 8:38 P.M. on May 4th, Butte Emergency Dispatch received the report of a man who had been shot. The incident occurred in the 600 block of South Placer Street. Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to the area.

The victim, a 22-year-old man from Butte, had already been taken to St. James Healthcare by friends. Officers responded to the scene as well as the hospital.

The victim had a minor injury to his left forearm as a result of a gunshot. He was treated and released.

Investigation at the scene indicates that the victim along with some witnesses was involved in an argument with a person or persons in a dark pickup, possibly a Ford. Words were exchanged and a shot was fired. As the vehicle drove away, another shot was fired, striking the victim in the forearm. The suspect vehicle then left the area.

"We do not believe this is a random incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time," Lester said in the release.

The investigation is continuing.

An earlier version of this story had an incorrect date of the incident.