Driver in fatal bicycle crash involving 7-year-old boy pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge

DILLON — The driver who struck and killed a young bicyclist with his truck in September has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of careless driving in Beaverhead County Justice Court this afternoon.

Hunter James Stroeberl was handed down a $1,000 fine, but the payment is deferred for a year.

MTN NEWS Beaverhead County Attorney Sky Jones amended charges against Hunter James Stroeberl, who was initially charged with negligent homicide on Sept. 24.

The mother of Enoch Haworth, the 7-year-old boy killed in the crash, said in a statement read in court that she does not agree with the charge.

According to charging documents, Stroeberl was driving a 2014 RAM when he struck 7-year-old Enoch Haworth, who was riding his bike through the crosswalk near the high school. Charging documents state that the driver had the opportunity to see the boy but failed to yield while accelerating rapidly into the intersection.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

