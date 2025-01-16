BUTTE — A former staff member of Montana Tech’s athletic department facing drug charges pleaded not guilty to additional sex trafficking charges Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2024.

Nicholas Bowsher already pleaded not guilty to 13 drug-related charges last April in Butte.

Prosecutors allege Bowsher exchanged drugs or money with a woman engaged in prostitution while he was free on bond in connection with the drug charges.

Bowsher is currently in custody for allegedly violating the conditions of his release.

