BILLINGS, Mont. — Body camera video released after a court challenge by MTN News sheds new light on why three Billings police officers were disciplined following a May 2023 traffic stop — an incident that later prompted prosecutors to review nearly 180 criminal cases across Yellowstone County.

The footage, along with internal disciplinary records obtained by MTN News, shows officers discussing ways to present a consent-to-search form to a suspect in a manner investigators later determined violated department policy and raised constitutional concerns.

The video was obtained only after MTN News petitioned Yellowstone County District Court for its release.

Watch the full report, including body cam footage, below:

Hidden consent: Billings police body cam video exposes deceptive tactic

The May 1, 2023, stop on North 22nd Street initially appeared routine. Officers searched a suspicious vehicle and located what they believed to be drugs.

“That’s meth, right there,” one officer can be heard saying on body camera footage.

Among the officers on scene was Officer Matthew Bistline, a former Montana Officer of the Year recipient, along with Officers Ian Busta and Blaine Lane.

Courtesy Montana Officer of the Year

Internal records and body camera footage show the encounter quickly became the focus of an internal investigation that ultimately led to discipline for all three officers.

In the video, Bistline is heard explaining how he believed the consent-to-search form should be presented.

“What I am saying with the consent to search form, even though we have verbal consent, he hasn't signed it yet. If it was me, I would hand write his NTA ... and slide the consent to search underneath it, cover the top ... where it says consent to search - will you sign this - then say just sign the bottom ... I am giving you a receipt, real low key like baby,” Bistline said in body camera footage referenced in disciplinary records.

Moments later, officers can be seen discussing body cameras. Lane points out that cameras are still recording, referencing a blinking red light, and asks to speak privately. Shortly after, Bistline removes his body camera and places it on a patrol vehicle, causing the recording to go dark.

Records also show Lane turned off his body camera twice during private conversations, raising questions investigators later reviewed about whether a search occurred before written consent was obtained.

Bistline, who is no longer with the department, declined multiple requests for an interview, citing ongoing arbitration, while disciplinary records show he later described the situation as a joke, telling administration he relied on verbal consent and framed it as proactive police training.

MTN News Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said the concerns surrounding the stop were serious enough to trigger a broad review of criminal cases involving the officers.

“It was problematic enough that I needed to go through all the cases involved,” Twito said.

MTN News Internal records obtained through a public records request

According to records, prosecutors reviewed nearly 180 cases and ultimately dismissed 49.

“You’re talking about constitutional rights in play… and so we have to be very serious when we deal with those sorts of things,” Twito said.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said the department’s disciplinary process is designed to address misconduct while maintaining public trust.

MTN News Police Chief Rich St John

“Are those things that we can fix and move on, and some of those are not,” St. John said.

According to disciplinary records, Bistline was terminated about 20 months after the traffic stop. His personnel file included nine disciplinary actions over a two-year period.

Lane received an 80-hour unpaid suspension, while Busta received a 40-hour unpaid suspension.

In Bistline’s termination letter, St. John described the conduct involving the consent form as “a blatant violation of the suspect's due process rights and an attempt to circumvent 4th Amendment requirements.”

The letter also referenced prior incidents involving Bistline, including allegations of excessive speeding and policy violations during emergency responses.

“Equally concerning is a continuing pattern of exhibiting extremely poor judgment and ignoring policy,” St. John wrote.

MTN News Officer Blaine Lane

Lane’s discipline included removal from the department’s Field Training Officer program for 12 months and a requirement that body cameras remain activated during all citizen contacts.

MTN News Officer Ian Busta

Busta’s disciplinary history included prior speeding violations and a separate suspension in April 2025 for driving under the influence.

In disciplinary records, Busta was quoted as saying he was “picking up what [Bistline] is laying down” during the incident.

St. John said the fallout from the stop extended beyond the officers directly involved.

“It resulted in an unnecessary inconvenience resulting in several cases being dismissed,” St. John wrote. “Your actions resulted in four other officers getting caught in the situation, two being placed on administrative leave.”

St. John said most disciplinary matters are resolved internally before reaching his level for review.

“Ninety-nine percent of discipline never reaches my desk at all,” he said. “Our discipline policy isn't for punishment—it's to reinforce and uphold the standards our citizens expect.”

Police union president Jeff Chartier, who spoke on behalf of Lane and Busta, acknowledged the pressures officers face while working in the community.

MTN News, Andrea Lutz Police Union president, Jeff Chartier

“The one who was terminated has gone on to another profession,” said Chartier, whose face was not shown on camera because he works undercover. “The other two officers… are currently out there every night… answering those 911 calls.”

In a statement to MTN News, Billings City Attorney Gina Dahl confirmed the matter involving Bistline was resolved during arbitration.

“The city and the Union resolved the matter during arbitration so there was no final decision made by the arbitrator. Mr. Bistline was not reinstated as an employee of the city,” Dahl said.

While Bistline later described the conduct as part of “proactive police work,” department supervisors concluded the actions violated multiple policies, including the department’s Code of Ethics and video recording requirements.

Lane and Busta remain employed by the Billings Police Department.

Related: 3 Billings police officers on leave as county attorney launches review of their cases